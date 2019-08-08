The NBA's Most Underrated Offseason Pickups

10 of 10

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Whereas Seth Curry is a tremendous boon to the Mavericks' offense, Delon Wright will be an effective fit on both ends of the floor in Dallas.

The 6'5" point guard is big for his position, so he'll be able to switch between assignments on defense. That should help spare Luka Doncic from covering the toughest opposing guards on a night-to-night basis.

Wright may be even more useful on offense.

He never got the chance to be a full-time starting point guard as he toiled away behind Kyle Lowry in Toronto. But after the Raptors traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies, the 2015 No. 20 overall pick took off.

Across 26 games in Memphis, Wright averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. He also recorded his first three career triple-doubles in the Grizzlies' last four games of the 2018-19 season, showing off the full range of his skill set.

Wright is a fine shooter, but he shines even more as a passer. His height helps him see angles and movement that most point guards can't. He should thrive alongside Doncic, as teams are now prioritizing having multiple proficient playmakers on the floor at one time.

While Wright might not be an elite shot-creator, Doncic should help to highlight his strengths and marginalize his weaknesses.

All stats, unless otherwise indicated, courtesy of ESPN.com, Basketball Reference, and NBA.com. Contract info courtesy of Spotrac.com.