Arsenal, Celtic Reportedly Agree to Transfer Fee for Kieran Tierney

Arsenal, Celtic Reportedly Agree to Transfer Fee for Kieran TierneyAugust 7, 2019
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Arsenal are reportedly close to finally completing the signing of Kieran Tierney after agreeing a fee worth £25 million with Celtic for the left-back on Wednesday.
BBC Sport's Brian McLauchlin reported an agreement has been reached after the Hoops previously turned down two bids from the Gunners. He also noted how Tierney will now travel from Glasgow to London to "discuss personal terms."
