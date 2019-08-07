Arsenal, Celtic Reportedly Agree to Transfer Fee for Kieran Tierney

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kieran Tierney of Celtic controls the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park on February 24, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly close to finally completing the signing of Kieran Tierney after agreeing a fee worth £25 million with Celtic for the left-back on Wednesday.

BBC Sport's Brian McLauchlin reported an agreement has been reached after the Hoops previously turned down two bids from the Gunners. He also noted how Tierney will now travel from Glasgow to London to "discuss personal terms."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

