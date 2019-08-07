Reigns vs. Bryan, Vince McMahon-SmackDown Booking and More WWE Rumors, News

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Reigns Reportedly May Not Wrestle at SummerSlam

Despite being one of WWE's top stars, Roman Reigns reportedly may not be part of Sunday's SummerSlam card in Toronto.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the planned SummerSlam match between Reigns and Daniel Bryan is being dropped in favor of allowing the Reigns mystery attacker storyline to progress more.

After avoiding injury when a lighting rig fell on him during SmackDown last week and nearly getting hit by a car on Raw, Reigns threatened Buddy Murphy into confessing that he saw Rowan at the scene of the first incident.

In a post-SmackDown video, Bryan denied any involvement and suggested that Murphy said Rowan's name under duress.

Per PWInsider, multiple people have been discussed as Reigns' mystery attacker, and it is possible that neither Bryan nor Rowan will be revealed as the perpetrator.

Since Reigns may not have a match at SummerSlam, the WWE creative team may instead craft a segment to help further The Big Dog's storyline.

Provided Bryan does turn out to be behind the attack, saving a Reigns vs. Bryan match for Clash of Champions, Survivor Series or another pay-per-view is a sensible move since the SummerSlam card is already fairly crowded.

McMahon Reportedly Rewrote Tuesday's SmackDown

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly made significant changes to the original script for Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), original plans called for WWE champion Kofi Kingston to main event SmackDown against Andrade. That match was reportedly changed to Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Bryan and Rowan, and then Big E and Woods against Bryan and Rowan.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton) largely backed up that report but noted that the original plan was Kofi vs. Bryan.

After Bryan and Rowan lost to New Day by disqualification, Reigns attacked Murphy backstage, and Murphy said Rowan was behind the recent attempts to take Reigns out.

McMahon reportedly "tore up" the script hours before SmackDown, which would make it the third consecutive week that reports have made the rounds regarding the chairman making changes to the blue brand's show on the day of the event.

Eric Bischoff was recently named executive director of SmackDown, while Paul Heyman is serving in the same role for Raw. Unlike SmackDown, there have not been reports of McMahon micromanaging the red brand over the past few weeks.

Since Heyman is generally regarded as more of a creative savant than Bischoff, the former WCW's president's perceived shortcomings in that area could be contributing to McMahon's reported actions.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T responded Tuesday to recent comments made by NXT Superstar Matt Riddle about him and other legends.

Riddle has been outspoken regarding Goldberg since his match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in June, which has led to the likes of Booker T, Chris Jericho, Lance Storm and others to defend Goldberg and take offense to Riddle.

In a video posted Monday by Riddle, he threatened to beat up Jericho and called Storm boring (warning: contains profanity):

On Reality of Wrestling (h/t Ian Carey of SE Scoops), Booker suggested that Riddle should take Jericho's advice rather than criticize him:

"I don't know how should I take it. I know if I was a young guy in the business and someone like Chris Jericho gave me a little bit of advice—be that as it may where the guy is working right now—but if Chris Jericho was to give me some words of advice, he might be one of the guys to listen to just because of the career that he's had.

"When the Rock said, 'Know your role and shut your mouth,' you know that's true. Know your role and shut your mouth. When guys back in the day didn't know their role they didn't last very long in the business."

Riddle noted in the video that he "really likes" Booker and doesn't want any heat with him. However, The King of Bros did take exception with Booker questioning his wrestling ability previously: "You said I couldn't work and I'm pretty sure if you watch a couple of my matches, you'll probably realize you were really wrong about that."

In June, Booker said the following about Riddle, per Jeffrey Needham of WrestlingInc.com:

"I was listening to Matt Riddle talk about Goldberg. I got a chance to watch Matt Riddle work. This guy needs a lot of work. You talk about somebody that needs to work on their craft? This Matt Riddle needs to work on his craft and that's coming from Booker T.

"I wish Matt Riddle would come down to my school and get a first class wrestling 101 training. Before Matt Riddle starts talking about anybody, Matt Riddle needs to work on his game and work on it very hard and that's coming from a Hall of Famer. That's coming from one of the best in the business."

Riddle has quickly risen through the ranks in NXT, and he is undoubtedly one of the most over and popular Superstars on the brand.

Due to his in-ring ability, charisma and character, Riddle seems like a fairly surefire bet to be a top star on the main roster in the coming years, but Booker and other veterans seem unimpressed thus far.

