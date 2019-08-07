Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Reportedly Organizing Team Minicamp in Miami

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Reportedly Organizing Team Minicamp in MiamiAugust 7, 2019
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly planning to follow the lead of LeBron James and the rival Los Angeles Lakers by holding a team minicamp in Miami before training camp.
Shams Charania of Stadium provided the update Wednesday:
Stadium @Stadium
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on LeBron James starting to organize a Lakers team minicamp, and the premium on team chemistry around the league. https://t.co/jmGsoCptWB
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: LBJ Organizing Team Minicamp
LeBron wants to build Lakers chemistry before training camp