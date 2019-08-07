Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Reportedly Organizing Team Minicamp in Miami

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly planning to follow the lead of LeBron James and the rival Los Angeles Lakers by holding a team minicamp in Miami before training camp.

Shams Charania of Stadium provided the update Wednesday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.