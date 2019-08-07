Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Reportedly Organizing Team Minicamp in Miami

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: (L-R) Head coach Doc Rivers, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and owner Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers attend the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard introductory press conference at Green Meadows Recreation Center on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly planning to follow the lead of LeBron James and the rival Los Angeles Lakers by holding a team minicamp in Miami before training camp.

Shams Charania of Stadium provided the update Wednesday:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

