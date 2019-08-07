Tottenham Transfer Rumours: Latest on Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso.

Sky Italy (h/t Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports) reported the north London side are in discussions about personal terms and image rights with Dybala's representatives regarding a potential switch from Juventus.

Spurs have also made a fresh offer for Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso, with the La Liga side reportedly wanting £65 million for the 23-year-old, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.