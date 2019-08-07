Tottenham Transfer Rumours: Latest on Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 19: Paulo Dybala of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta BC on May 19, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso.

Sky Italy (h/t Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports) reported the north London side are in discussions about personal terms and image rights with Dybala's representatives regarding a potential switch from Juventus.

Spurs have also made a fresh offer for Real BetisGiovani Lo Celso, with the La Liga side reportedly wanting £65 million for the 23-year-old, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

                   

