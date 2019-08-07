Report: Manchester United End Pursuit of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Report: Manchester United End Pursuit of Tottenham's Christian EriksenAugust 7, 2019
Manchester United have reportedly ended their pursuit of Christian Eriksen because they believe his preference is for a move to Spain if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Red Devils are still interested in other targets, but with Thursday's transfer deadline looming, their summer business may be complete:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
Man Utd have called a halt to talks over potential transfer of Christian Eriksen because they think if he does leave Spurs, he would prefer move to Spain. Utd still in talks with other targets, although so close to deadline, chances of getting any deals done is not high.
Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported earlier this week that United were pursuing the possibility of signing the Denmark international, with Spurs willing to negotiate their £130 million price tag because Eriksen's contract has less than a year to run.
However, Real Madrid now look strong favourites to sign the 27-year-old playmaker:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Real Madrid had a nine-figure bid rejected by Tottenham last year for Christian Eriksen and he's had his head turned by them. Real have retained interest despite Zidane lobbying Perez to go for Pogba, but Eriksen is more affordable with 11 months left on his contract. #thfc #mufc
Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013, said earlier this summer he would "like to try something new," per the Guardian's David Hytner.
He would be an attractive prospect to any club due to his remarkable creativity, passing range and ease on the ball:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - Since his debut Premier League season in 2013-14, Christian Eriksen ranks first in the competition for chances created (547), assists (60), goals from outside the box (22) and direct free-kick goals (7). Summit. https://t.co/DyTYamVveW
Given his contract situation, Spurs need to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free in a year.
United and Real both have the financial clout to meet Spurs' demands, but the Manchester giants needed to move quickly if they were to sign Eriksen.
Real, on the other hand, have plenty more time to come to an agreement with Spurs over Eriksen as the La Liga transfer window does not close until September 2.
