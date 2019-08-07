Report: Manchester United End Pursuit of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly ended their pursuit of Christian Eriksen because they believe his preference is for a move to Spain if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Red Devils are still interested in other targets, but with Thursday's transfer deadline looming, their summer business may be complete:

Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported earlier this week that United were pursuing the possibility of signing the Denmark international, with Spurs willing to negotiate their £130 million price tag because Eriksen's contract has less than a year to run.

However, Real Madrid now look strong favourites to sign the 27-year-old playmaker:

Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013, said earlier this summer he would "like to try something new," per the Guardian's David Hytner.

He would be an attractive prospect to any club due to his remarkable creativity, passing range and ease on the ball:

Given his contract situation, Spurs need to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free in a year.

United and Real both have the financial clout to meet Spurs' demands, but the Manchester giants needed to move quickly if they were to sign Eriksen.

Real, on the other hand, have plenty more time to come to an agreement with Spurs over Eriksen as the La Liga transfer window does not close until September 2.