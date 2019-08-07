Dani Alves Outlines 2022 World Cup Ambition After Sao Paulo Transfer

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Dani Alves has said he has ambitions to play for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup following his transfer to Sao Paulo.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2018-19 season, it was recently confirmed that Alves had moved back to his homeland for a spell with his boyhood club.

For many, the switch away from European football will be a sign of the 36-year-old winding down an extraordinary career. However, Alves said he still thinks he has a lot to offer and wants to be part of the Selecao team that plays in Qatar in 2022, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC).

"I have the dream of playing the next World Cup, and I need a team that believes in me, in my history in soccer," said the right-back. "I am coming to Sao Paulo to bring results, I don't want anyone thinking I have come to end my career. I still have many goals."

Alves missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury, while in 2010 and 2014 he was second choice behind Maicon.

If the veteran was to play in 2022, he would be 39 years old. Brazil made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Russia last summer, as they lost out to Belgium.

Alves has been handed the No. 10 jersey at Sao Paulo and is expected to move into a midfield berth at his new club. The supporters were clearly delighted to see him arrive back in Brazil:

Despite his age, Alves has proved he still has what it takes to play at the highest level. In the 2019 Copa America, he captained Brazil to success and was named player of the tournament.

Spanish football journalist Andy West commented on just how well Alves performed:

Alves may no longer be the rampaging full-back who dominated the right flank for Sevilla and Barcelona for many years, but it's testament to his footballing intelligence and technical ability that he's been able to adapt his game.

The Brazilian is still sharp and can carry the ball forward with purpose, although in recent years his choices in possession and tactical understanding have been refined.

Despite his Copa successes—he also won the tournament in 2007 with Brazil—Alves is clearly keen to make his mark on a World Cup before he hangs up his boots. After all, he's enjoyed incredible success in almost every other competition he's played in:

Whether Alves can maintain his high standards away from European football remains to be seen, while a move into midfield late in his career may mean he has more competition for a starting berth on the international stage.

Brazil aren't blessed with right-back options, though. At the Copa, the alternatives to Alves were Eder Militao, who is more comfortable in the centre of defence, and 30-year-old Corinthians defender Fagner.