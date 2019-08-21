Roman Reigns' Attacker Reveal Fizzles Out and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Failed execution was the name of the game for the August 20 edition of SmackDown Live. This episode certainly delivered on promises, but it didn't do so in a way to get people excited.

Daniel Bryan revealed who he had found to be the true attacker of Roman Reigns, and it was far from the exciting climax of this long-running storyline.

At least Buddy Murphy benefited as a distracted Bryan was no match for the motivated star. The Best Kept Secret not only showed he could stand with a former world champion, but he also beat him and hopefully set his own path to gold.

Another man on a mission for deserved gold is Andrade, who showed why he should be considered a King of the Ring favorite by defeating Apollo Crews. No one should sleep on the potential of El Idolo to go all the way.

Sami Zayn found his new calling by revealing he is stepping back as a wrestler to become the manager for Shinsuke Nakamura.

The strange move is still better than what Elias has been going through. He may have advanced in King of the Ring, but Shane McMahon is the one taking all of his spotlight.

This week's show was not light on moments. It changed many perspectives, but it's hard to say if it was for the better.