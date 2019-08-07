Roman Reigns' Attacker Reveal Falls Flat and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Biggest Party of the Summer is just around the corner, and SmackDown Live pulled no punches in its August 6 edition to build to that event. Every major match got at least a moment to shine. Certain stars though stood out more than others.

Dolph Ziggler made a surprisingly effective statement by laying out Rey Mysterio then taking out Ali with superkick. This gave The Showoff the momentum he needs for Goldberg even if it likely won't mean much come Sunday.

Natalya again made her mark rather than truly competing when she got counted out in her match with Ember Moon so that she could hold onto the Sharpshooter. Her awkward heel turn has truly come full circle, mostly making little impact.

Sami Zayn once again set the stage for a potential showstealer at SummerSlam. Instead, he was forced to wrestle Aleister Black in a one-sided exhibition that reminded everyone how little WWE sees in The Critic of the Critics.

No moment though was talked about more from the blue brand than the reveal of Roman Reigns' attacker in the main event. The remarkably rushed ending left more questions than answers for fans, setting the stage for hopefully a bigger payoff at SummerSlam.