Roman Reigns' Attacker Reveal Falls Flat and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Roman Reigns' Attacker Reveal Falls Flat and More WWE SmackDown FalloutAugust 7, 2019
The Biggest Party of the Summer is just around the corner, and SmackDown Live pulled no punches in its August 6 edition to build to that event. Every major match got at least a moment to shine. Certain stars though stood out more than others.
Dolph Ziggler made a surprisingly effective statement by laying out Rey Mysterio then taking out Ali with superkick. This gave The Showoff the momentum he needs for Goldberg even if it likely won't mean much come Sunday.
Natalya again made her mark rather than truly competing when she got counted out in her match with Ember Moon so that she could hold onto the Sharpshooter. Her awkward heel turn has truly come full circle, mostly making little impact.
Sami Zayn once again set the stage for a potential showstealer at SummerSlam. Instead, he was forced to wrestle Aleister Black in a one-sided exhibition that reminded everyone how little WWE sees in The Critic of the Critics.
No moment though was talked about more from the blue brand than the reveal of Roman Reigns' attacker in the main event. The remarkably rushed ending left more questions than answers for fans, setting the stage for hopefully a bigger payoff at SummerSlam.
WWE Botches the Reveal of Roman Reigns' Attacker to Delay Until SummerSlam
Roman Reigns sat down for an interview where he apologized to Samoa Joe and promised to find who was doing this to him. After Daniel Bryan and Rowan got themselves disqualified in a match with The New Day, The Big Dog beat down Buddy Murphy backstage until he revealed Rowan was involved in the attacks.
The night ended with Bryan and Rowan looking up at the titantron confused. It was a flat way to add another layer to this story WWE is heavily pushing. While Reigns vs. Bryan is an exciting possibility, having Murphy reveal the former WWE champion might be involved without confirmation did not work.
Not only did the segment make The Best Kept Secret look bad, it also did not come off well for the heels. The show gave them no opportunity to respond, likely until SummerSllam. Whether they did it or not, this was the wrong time for a cliffhanger.
The Planet's Champion has been teasing an announcement for weeks. This would have been the perfect time to play up that announcement. Bryan is a great promo who could have played up the ambiguity more naturally.
Now, Reigns, Bryan and Joe are all tangled in a story with no clear direction for SummerSlam. It will likely take up unnecessary time at the major WWE show rather than setting a big match ahead of time.
Dolph Ziggler Needs to Win at SummerSlam and Won't
Coming out to Goldberg's theme, Dolph Ziggler did not let his match with Rey Mysterio start before laying out the WWE legend. Ali came to the aid of The Master of the 619, and The Showoff was ready for him, defeating him with a superkick.
It was a mistake to stop the momentum of Ali just one week after he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, but Ziggler was the priority here. He needs all the hype he can get before he fights with Goldberg. Even after this segment, it still feels like he is getting squashed.
While there is nothing wrong with a squash match in the right scenario, the only thing that would be gained from The Myth destroying Ziggler is making up for his own failures at Super ShowDown. This should be the moment for The Showoff to take a step forward.
All this is to say this might be Ziggler's last real opportunity at taking a step forward. He's a great competitor, but he's never going to be a star at this point unless he proves he can outperform the stars. It would be a huge statement if he did manage to overcome Goldberg.
Obviously, it is not happening. One man is too over, and the other is not over enough for the moment. Ziggler will crash and burn before likely taking another few months off.
Natalya's Sudden Heel Turn Has Been Lazily Executed
Natalya continued her destructive ways on SmackDown when she faced Ember Moon just days before both women fought for the women's championships. The two fought to the outside where The Queen of Harts applied the Sharpshooter and refused to let go even as the two were counted out.
When Becky Lynch vs. Natalya first started, it was a heated but friendly rivalry between babyfaces. However, that has morphed quickly into a generic storyline as The Queen of Harts has turned heel out of frustration and jealousy.
There was a time and place to make this switch with Natalya, but it was not ahead of SummerSlam. The rushed nature of the entire feud has left The Queen of Harts with nothing to run with after she loses to The Man.
Natalya should not be losing focus so much and laying out former friends carelessly just because Lynch got on her nerves. It is sloppy and lackluster storytelling at a time when the company should be at its best.
Bayley vs. Moon has fallen into the same pitfalls as the writers seem unable to tell a competent face vs. face storyline anymore. Hopefully, both title matches make up for the build with strong wrestling.
Sami Zayn Deserves So Much Better Than He Gets
Sami Zayn once more called out Aleister Black, and this time he answered the call. However, The Harbinger of Fury did not want to wait until SummerSlam. He dominated The Critic of the Critics and planted a Black Mass on his jaw that sealed the victory.
No one is arguing with WWE committing to Black as a top star. His mysterious presence stands out among the pack, and his dominant showings in the ring solidify him as a man to watch. He has been booked well to date.
That said, there was no reason to rush out Black vs. Zayn. The two could have had their SummerSlam moment even if they were forced into another sprint like Cesaro's bouts with The Dutch Destroyer. Instead, they barely got time on SmackDown. Much of their match happened during the commercial break.
One of the best wrestlers out there, Zayn has been completely mishandled by WWE since his heel turn. He comes off as a threat to no one. It is never a surprise when he loses. The lack of excitement ruins his matches, making them feel stale.
After strong promos and early hope, The Critics of the Critics is now a generic heel used to put over talent WWE actually cares about. Anywhere else in the world, he'd be a top guy. I wonder how much longer he sticks around with this company that makes a mockery of him.