Look: USA Men's Basketball Releases 1st Team Photo from FIBA Training Camp

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 6, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 05: A USA Basketball logo is displayed at a practice session at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on August 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's picture day for USA basketball. 

The men's national team gave a first look on Tuesday of their World Cup training camp roster and Select Team ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China beginning Aug. 31. 

Tuesday marked the program's second day of training camp in Las Vegas. There have been a lot of moving parts leading up to this point with players in and out of the roster. 

NBA stars such as Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick withdrew their names from participation at various points throughout the process. 

Even so, USA basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told the New York Times' Marc Stein on Aug. 2 he preferred to "keep the focus on who is there" rather than dwell on the absentees. 

Players at camp include Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, PJ Tucker, Myles Turner, Kemba Walker and Thaddeus Young. 

Head coach Gregg Popovich has until Aug. 17 to finalize his 12-man roster.

