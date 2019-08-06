WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from August 6

1 of 9

"The Queen of All Eras" Charlotte Flair kicked off the August 6 episode of SmackDown Live just days before a defining match-up with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam.

Flair told the fans they were witnessing greatness, something they never could be because they quit the moment things get challenging. She ripped on Stratus, claiming today's athletes are greater than any the Hall of Famer ever worked against.

She threw to a video package featuring highlights of her own career. Instead, it was a video package showcasing Stratus' accomplishments, narrated by audio clips of Michael Cole, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler putting the Torontonian over as arguably the greatest ever.

Stratus appeared to a pop seconds later. She said she aired the video as a reminder of why Flair is even here; why she has received the opportunities she has. Stratus quoted the late Harley Race while justifying the match, saying she wants the match for herself more than anything.

Flair vowed to beat Stratus down, to which the Hall of Famer responded with a slap to bring the segment to a close.

Grade

B

Analysis

It was a welcome change of pace to see the women kick off the show and Stratus portraying the veteran who is as much driven by the wrestling bug as she is for proving she can still go is a nice touch.

With that said, nothing that was said or established here was not already touched on last week during The King's Court interview segment.

Stratus and Flair have done a solid job of setting the stage for their generational contest but they were let down from a creative standpoint here in what amounted to a retread of sorts.