Manchester City's Danilo in Turin Ahead of Swap Deal for Juventus' Joao Cancelo

Manchester City full-back Danilo arrived in Turin on Monday ahead of a proposed swap deal with Juventus that will see Joao Cancelo move the other way.

The Bianconeri announced his arrival on social media:

According to Football Italia, his medical examination won't take place until Tuesday, while Cancelo underwent his in Manchester on Monday. City will send Danilo and €30 million to the Italian champions to secure his services.

Cancelo only spent one season with Juventus, and exit rumours started to surface toward the end of the 2018-19 campaign. Per DAZN (h/t Goal), there was controversy over him supposedly liking a negative post about manager Massimiliano Allegri on Instagram, and Allegri's departure didn't end the speculation.

Despite the persistent rumours, sports writer Carlo Garganese is no fan of this move:

Danilo has mostly been a depth option for the Citizens and would be a downgrade on Cancelo for Juventus. He doesn't have the same attacking drive, nor is he as good a dribbler.

There's little doubt the Bianconeri will miss Cancelo's contributions:

But the Portugal international seemed keen on a move to City, and by locking up Danilo and cash, Juventus at least got fair value for their star full-back.

In Turin, the Brazil international will be reunited with compatriot Alex Sandro, who he formed a powerful one-two punch with at FC Porto. Perhaps the reunion will get the best out of Danilo once again, in which case this move could prove a steal for the Italians.

Cancelo will battle Kyle Walker for the starting position at the Etihad Stadium. The two have similar profiles as attack-minded full-backs with tons of athleticism but defensive shortcomings.