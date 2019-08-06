Patriots' Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Bundchen Put $40M Boston-Area Home Up for Sale

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen, one of the world's highest-paid supermodels, listed their Boston-area home for sale Tuesday with a $39.5 million asking price.

Nick O'Malley of MassLive.com reported the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was custom-built for the couple in 2015.

Other amenities include a three-car garage, five fireplaces, a gym, a wine room and a detached guest house. It lies on the outskirts of The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, per Zillow.

The news comes after rumors emerged last week that the family would be moving to the New York City suburbs.

Jennifer Gould Keil of the New York Post reported Brady and Bundchen, who already own a residence in the New York City neighborhood of Tribeca, were recently looking at places in Greenwich, Connecticut; and Alpine, New Jersey.

The home search doesn't mean the 42-year-old quarterback is thinking of imminent retirement, though.

Brady reached an agreement with the Patriots on a two-year, $70 million contract extension through the 2021 NFL season that increases his 2019 salary to $23 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The sides are still going to evaluate the situation on a year-to-year basis.

It's unclear if the family will maintain a residence in Boston during the football season if they find a buyer for the nearly $40 million mansion.