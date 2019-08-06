NBA Rumors: Buzz on Draymond Green's New Warriors Contract, Udonis Haslem, More

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

This upcoming NBA season was scheduled to be a contract year for Draymond Green.

With a banner year, the 29-year-old was looking to potentially get max dollars as an unrestricted free agent next summer.



The Golden State Warriors just made sure it won't come to that.

Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension, but according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the three-time All-Star has the ability to opt out of the fourth year in 2023.

"We're thrilled to retain Draymond long-term as we move forward and into Chase Center,” Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers said in a statement. "He's played an enormous part in shaping our organization over the last seven years. His passion and knowledge for the game are indispensable to our team. As a multi-time NBA Champion he's surpassed everyone's expectations—except his own."

Charania also reported it's the first time a player from the Warriors' championship core has received a player option on a long-term deal.

Neither Stephen Curry nor Klay Thompson have a player option on their five-year contracts.

With the loss of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, making sure Green—a major part of the Warriors' dynastic core—remained with the team was a top priority.

"I've been talking to Bob [Myers] about it and Draymond and I'm thrilled for him, nobody deserves it more," Kerr told reporters at USA Basketball's men's national team training camp in Las Vegas (via San Francisco Gate). "I'm just excited that we've got Draymond, Steph, Klay, guys, you know, who've been the core of this thing at the center along with Andre, Shaun Livingston and Kevin who have all departed.

"But the three guys...of the main guys who have been here since the beginning, to have them locked up, so that we can transition into the next era is really critical. So I'm really thrilled Draymond is back on the team."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the extension will pay the former Defensive Player of the Year $22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million over the course of the deal.

There's the possibility Green may have left money on the table in the deal, especially when considering the current market where players are receiving record-breaking contracts.

But anything can happen to players in a contract year. Just ask Isaiah Thomas or DeMarcus Cousins.

Green didn't lose all of his leverage, though.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the former No. 35 pick in the 2012 draft also has a 15 percent trade kicker in his contract.

The kicker is a player-friendly addition to the deal that stipulates Green would receive an extra amount equal to 15 percent of his remaining contract should Golden State trade him.

Last season, Green had an off year by his standards.

He averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. In the playoffs, though, his numbers improved to 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per outing.

It would have been interesting to see what the market would have brought for Green, who is considered a Swiss Army knife type of player. But the Warriors' and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, made sure the versatile forward will stay in the Bay Area.

In addition to his elevated postseason numbers. Green leads the franchise in games played (123), assists (754), steals (197), blocks (180) and triple-doubles (10).

Will Udonis Haslem Stay in Miami?

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Udonis Haslem has played 16 seasons with the Miami Heat, but the jury's still out on whether he'll return for a 17th in South Beach.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Heat expect him to come back for another year. He also reported one of the 39-year-old's associates revealed the former University of Florida forward is "strongly leaning" toward playing another season.

Haslem is known for his close ties to the recently retired Dwyane Wade. The two are great friends and won three NBA championships together.

With Wade permanently stepping away from the court, there was speculation the Miami star might do the same.

Haslem, who made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2003, only averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last year in just 7.4 minutes of action, but the Heat value his leadership in the locker room and his competitive fire.

They have a young core they are trying to develop and veterans such as Haslem are the perfect influence for players trying to become professionals.

Miami has one roster spot open after waiving Yante Maten last week.

Haslem said via an Instagram post in June:

"It makes sense why most think I should retire at 39. Cause most would. Cause most are average minded. Most don't look like this at 39! Hell they ain't look like this at 19. Lol. So y'all keep worrying about the last spot on the roster while I sit back and stay ready so I don't gotta get ready. I'm not saying I'm playing next year but if u with me then u will support whatever I do!! Not tell me what to do!!"

De'Aaron Fox to Represent USA?

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

This could be a great summer for De'Aaron Fox.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Sacramento Kings guard has been promoted to the National USA Basketball roster and may have a good chance at making the team.

Fox is in this position in part because of his elevated play of late.

Last season, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

It was a breakout sophomore campaign for Fox, who ended the year as a finalist for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The 21-year-old is also in a good position to be selected for the final roster because a litany of the league's stars have declined to play. Players such as Bradley Beal, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson have withdrawn from the national-team selection process.

That leaves players like Kyle Kuzma, Marcus Smart and Kyle Lowry to represent the red, white and blue.

Fox will be joined in Las Vegas by Kings teammates Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III.

