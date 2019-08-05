Video: Watch Roman Reigns Narrowly Avoid Getting Hit by Speeding Car on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Roman Reigns attends WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Roman Reigns narrowly avoided disaster for the second time in less than a week.

Confronted by Samoa Joe in the parking lot during Raw on Monday, Reigns noticed a car driving toward him. He hopped into the front seat of his SUV just in time to avoid the incoming vehicle.

During last Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live, lighting grids and equipment cases fell on top of Reigns to close out the show. WWE chalked the incident up to an unknown forklift operator but provided an update Monday: "The forklift operator last Tuesday on SmackDown Live was a temp and not a WWE employee."

Reigns doesn't yet have an opponent for SummerSlam, which is surprising since it's the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year behind WrestleMania. With SummerSlam on Sunday, time is running out for his nemesis to make himself known in time to set up an in-ring battle.

If only WWE could call upon the services of Lt. Frank Drebin to solve this mystery.

