Browns' Kareem Hunt Discusses Bar Incident Caught on Video: 'I Can't Have That'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs the ball during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt addressed Monday a June incident at a bar in downtown Cleveland.

"It was a misunderstanding," Hunt said of the situation, per USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes. "I appreciate that the Browns still had my back. It was just something that was a misunderstanding and I know I can't have that, so I look to move forward and continue bettering myself and working and getting ready for the season."

TMZ Sports obtained a short video of Hunt speaking with officers outside of the bar. No arrests were made.

WKYC's Andrew Horansky spoke with the bar's owner, Bobby George, who said he believed Hunt had "a small argument with one of his friends," and then others "blew it out of proportion."

Browns general manager John Dorsey also downplayed the significance and told reporters in July he didn't expect the NFL to levy a suspension.

"We've reviewed the facts. We understood what the facts were," Dorsey said, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "[Head coach Freddie Kitchens] and I both had a chance to sit down with him and he understands there's no guarantees in life, and he's going about exactly what he's been going about. He is working his fanny off on the field as well as off the field."

In March, the league suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the 2019 season for a violation of the personal-conduct policy. TMZ Sports had published a video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

The Kansas City Chiefs subsequently released him in November, and he went unsigned for the remainder fo the 2018 season after the NFL placed him on the commissioner's exempt list.

