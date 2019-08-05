WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 5

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With SummerSlam 2019 just days away, Monday Night Raw promised major moments before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Trish Stratus made her return to in-ring action teaming with Natalya against their two SummerSlam opponents, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. With Charlotte and Lynch forced to team and The Man ready to take off The Queen of Harts' head at any moment, this match had major tension.

After a mysterious forklift mishap on SmackDown Live, everyone was asking who tried to injure The Big Dog. Another major question was whether Seth Rollins was going to be healthy enough to fight Brock Lesnar after last week's brawl.

In a rare WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match, The IIconics were forced to defend the titles against The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in an elimination Fatal 4-Way match.

Shawn Michaels returned to Raw to address the superkick he took from Dolph Ziggler on Miz TV, just days before The Miz got his hands on The Showoff.

This show did not have a high ceiling for success, but it was important to set the final stage for one of the biggest nights of the year.