Cowboys News: TE Rico Gathers Waived After 3 Seasons with Dallas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys waived Rico Gathers on Monday, ending the team's three-plus-year experiment of attempting to convert the former Baylor Bears basketball star into a tight end.

Gathers was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

After spending his first season on Dallas' practice squad, Gathers suffered a concussion in an August 2017 practice, and he missed the campaign. He was arrested for possession of marijuana during the 2018 preseason but made the 53-man roster.

Gathers—who had not played football since junior high school—made 15 appearances, including four starts, last season. The 6'6", 285-pounder recorded just three receptions for 45 yards.

He had missed time at training camp with a minor ankle injury.

Now, Gathers' football career is at a crossroads. He is still just 25 years old, so it's possible another team could take a flier on him. He is scheduled to make $570,000 in 2019 and would be a free agent at season's end.

Gathers is, however, facing a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.