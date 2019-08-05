Cowboys News: TE Rico Gathers Waived After 3 Seasons with Dallas

Kyle Newport
August 5, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Rico Gathers #80 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys waived Rico Gathers on Monday, ending the team's three-plus-year experiment of attempting to convert the former Baylor Bears basketball star into a tight end.

Gathers was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

After spending his first season on Dallas' practice squad, Gathers suffered a concussion in an August 2017 practice, and he missed the campaign. He was arrested for possession of marijuana during the 2018 preseason but made the 53-man roster.

Gathers—who had not played football since junior high school—made 15 appearances, including four starts, last season. The 6'6", 285-pounder recorded just three receptions for 45 yards.

He had missed time at training camp with a minor ankle injury.

Now, Gathers' football career is at a crossroads. He is still just 25 years old, so it's possible another team could take a flier on him. He is scheduled to make $570,000 in 2019 and would be a free agent at season's end.

Gathers is, however, facing a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

