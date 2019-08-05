Crystal Palace Sign Former Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill to 2-Year Contract

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MAY 29: Gary Cahill of Chelsea with his winners medal after winning the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined Crystal Palace as a free agent, signing a two-year contract.

The Eagles announced the news on Monday:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

