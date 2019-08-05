Crystal Palace Sign Former Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill to 2-Year Contract

Crystal Palace Sign Former Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill to 2-Year ContractAugust 5, 2019
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined Crystal Palace as a free agent, signing a two-year contract.
The Eagles announced the news on Monday:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Herrera 'Likes' Being Hated
PSG's new star not worried about the critics