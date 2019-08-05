Tom Brady Says He's in 'Uncharted Territory' Entering 20th Year with Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl title last season, but his longevity with the New England Patriots is nearly as notable.

"It's a unique situation I'm in—20th year with the same team, I'll be 42 years old. So pretty much uncharted territory for everybody," the quarterback told reporters Monday. "I'm going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens."

Brady turned 42 Saturday and is the oldest non-kicker in the NFL. He has spent every season of his career with the Patriots after being drafted in the sixth round in 2000, serving as the team's starting quarterback since 2001.

He agreed to a two-year extension this weekend that could keep him under contract through 2021, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While the new contract does give Brady an additional $8 million for the 2019 season, Schefter noted the deal will be adjusted each season. Field Yates of ESPN added that the next two years are also "void years," which creates more uncertainty about his future.

"Football is a tough business. It's a production business. I'm ready to go this year, and that's really what matters and that's where my focus is," Brady said.

However, he showed last season he is still one of the best in the NFL, earning his 14th Pro Bowl selection before leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl title. He should be able to stay on the roster as long as he wants.

That has been the case throughout his career, making him easily the longest-tenured player in the NFL at his position. Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers are all going into their 16th years with their respective teams after being drafted in 2004. Aaron Rodgers has played 14 years with the Green Bay Packers.

Brady has also seemingly never considered going elsewhere in his career.

"I've just had a great history here. I love playing quarterback here. I love this team, this organization, Mr. [Robert] Kraft, Jonathan [Kraft], Coach [Bill] Belichick, all the coaches, all the players," Brady said.

Considering the team's success during the past two decades, it's hard to disagree.