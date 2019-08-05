Freddie Kitchens Threatens to Fire Any Browns Employee Leaking Information

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens shouts directions during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Freddie Kitchens clearly doesn't like internal information getting out to the media. 

The Cleveland Browns head coach threatened all employees Monday by saying they will lose their job if they leak intel from the organization, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports:

"The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources and stuff like that have ended. So you're not going to get any information like that, ever. Anybody. And I ever see it, they're fired, immediately. And that's how we're running this organization. I can take it. [Cleveland GM] John Dorsey can take it. We won't crack, I promise you." 

Kitchens is in his first year as an NFL head coach after ending last season as the Browns offensive coordinator.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kitchens Won't Let Information Leak

    Browns HC vows to fire any Cleveland staffer who shares information: ‘Days of unnamed sources ... have ended’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kitchens Won't Let Information Leak

    Browns HC vows to fire any Cleveland staffer who shares information: ‘Days of unnamed sources ... have ended’

    Bryan DeArdo
    via CBSSports.com

    Kitchens: I’ll Fire Any Assistant Who’s an Unnamed Source

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Kitchens: I’ll Fire Any Assistant Who’s an Unnamed Source

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Lamar Making Huge Strides

    'Looks like a different quarterback' at Ravens camp 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lamar Making Huge Strides

    'Looks like a different quarterback' at Ravens camp 👀

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Things to Watch in Week 1 Preseason Action for the Browns

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    3 Things to Watch in Week 1 Preseason Action for the Browns

    Matthew Schmidt
    via ClutchPoints