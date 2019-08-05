Freddie Kitchens Threatens to Fire Any Browns Employee Leaking Information

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Freddie Kitchens clearly doesn't like internal information getting out to the media.

The Cleveland Browns head coach threatened all employees Monday by saying they will lose their job if they leak intel from the organization, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports:

"The days of inside information and the days of unnamed sources and stuff like that have ended. So you're not going to get any information like that, ever. Anybody. And I ever see it, they're fired, immediately. And that's how we're running this organization. I can take it. [Cleveland GM] John Dorsey can take it. We won't crack, I promise you."

Kitchens is in his first year as an NFL head coach after ending last season as the Browns offensive coordinator.

