Notre Dame Associate HC Niele Ivey Hired as Assistant Coach by Grizzlies

Notre Dame Associate HC Niele Ivey Hired as Assistant Coach by GrizzliesAugust 5, 2019
Notre Dame associate head coach Niele Ivey has been hired as an assistant coach by the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to Notre Dame Women's Basketball, Ivey is the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA:
Notre Dame WBB @ndwbb
☘️ ➡️ 🐻 @MemGrizz, you got a good one. Congratulations to @IrishCoachIvey, who becomes the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA. #IrishInTheNBA #GoIrish https://t.co/Mx26nqky7g
