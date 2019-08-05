Notre Dame Associate HC Niele Ivey Hired as Assistant Coach by Grizzlies

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - MARCH 04: Notre Dame Fighting Irish assistant coach Niele Ivey seen on the sidelines during the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Purcel Pavilion on March 4, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Connecticut 96-87 in triple overtime to win the Big East regular season title. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Notre Dame associate head coach Niele Ivey has been hired as an assistant coach by the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Notre Dame Women's Basketball, Ivey is the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA:

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA.com Drops All-Decade Teams

    First: Steph x KD x LeBron x Harden x Kawhi

    Second: CP3 x AD x Russ x Melo x Blake

    Third: LMA x D-Wade x Kobe x Giannis x PG

    🗣 Drop your takes in the comments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA.com Drops All-Decade Teams

    First: Steph x KD x LeBron x Harden x Kawhi Second: CP3 x AD x Russ x Melo x Blake Third: LMA x D-Wade x Kobe x Giannis x PG 🗣 Drop your takes in the comments

    Khari Arnold, NBA.com
    via NBA.com

    Report: Mavs 'Absolutely' Interested in Iguodala

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Report: Mavs 'Absolutely' Interested in Iguodala

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Who Won't Live Up to Their Draft Spots

    2019 draft picks facing unrealistic expectations

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies Who Won't Live Up to Their Draft Spots

    2019 draft picks facing unrealistic expectations

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team USA Since '92

    Which squad has been the best post-Dream Team?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team USA Since '92

    Which squad has been the best post-Dream Team?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report