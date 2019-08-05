Notre Dame Associate HC Niele Ivey Hired as Assistant Coach by Grizzlies

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Notre Dame associate head coach Niele Ivey has been hired as an assistant coach by the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Notre Dame Women's Basketball, Ivey is the ninth active female assistant coach in the NBA:

