Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green's New Contract Has 15% Trade Kicker

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors boxes out against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Draymond Green's four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension with the Golden State Warriors includes a 15 percent trade kicker, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

He also has a player option in 2023, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making him the "first Warriors star in dynasty to receive player option on a long-term deal."

The extension will kick in for the 2020-21 season and pay him "$22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million" over the four years, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

                                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Draymond Looks to Prove He's Worth the Money for Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond Looks to Prove He's Worth the Money for Warriors

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Warriors Have Proven That Loyalty in the NBA Is Not Dead

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Have Proven That Loyalty in the NBA Is Not Dead

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    NBA.com Drops All-Decade Teams

    First: Steph x KD x LeBron x Harden x Kawhi

    Second: CP3 x AD x Russ x Melo x Blake

    Third: LMA x D-Wade x Kobe x Giannis x PG

    🗣 Drop your takes in the comments

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    NBA.com Drops All-Decade Teams

    First: Steph x KD x LeBron x Harden x Kawhi Second: CP3 x AD x Russ x Melo x Blake Third: LMA x D-Wade x Kobe x Giannis x PG 🗣 Drop your takes in the comments

    Khari Arnold, NBA.com
    via NBA.com

    Report: Draymond Can Opt Out in 2023

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Draymond Can Opt Out in 2023

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report