Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green's New Contract Has 15% Trade Kicker

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Draymond Green's four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension with the Golden State Warriors includes a 15 percent trade kicker, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

He also has a player option in 2023, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making him the "first Warriors star in dynasty to receive player option on a long-term deal."

The extension will kick in for the 2020-21 season and pay him "$22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million" over the four years, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

