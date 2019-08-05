Reigns Talks Rollins, Moxley; Becky vs. Natalya Stipulation and More WWE News

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns Sides with Rollins in Moxley War of Words

Seth Rollins has been WWE's most vocal supporter in recent months following Jon Moxley's explosive interview with Chris Jericho where he ripped apart the company's creative process. Rollins has taken exception with complaints about booking and consistently called WWE the best product in the world.

Roman Reigns has largely stayed out of the fray but made it clear he's on Rollins' side in an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"That's my boy, man," Reigns said of Rollins. "He's passionate. He's always been like that, you just don't always hear it. Seth is strong, he's hard-headed, he's stubborn. That's how he's always been. He's an ultra-alpha male. He wants to be the best all the time. That's why he is where he is. That's why he's at that position—because he has that drive.

"He is emotional—of course, he is. Because we bust our ass, man. I love this place. I'll tell you straight-up: I disagree with what [Dean] Ambrose said about the creative process. I love the guy. I love him to death. He's my brother. And wrestling ain't gonna stop that. On a personal level, me and that dude can hang out, have a beer or two and just talk. And even when we don't talk, that's just our relationship. When it comes down to it, creative-wise, that's on you. Communication is communication. When you go in there and you talk to boss, you gotta let him know. He even made comments about the things I had to say, but that was in a different place. I was brand-new."

Of course, Reigns and Rollins have reasons to be passionate and defend the current product. First, they're getting paid a lot of money to be the male faces of modern WWE. Second, they're also booked pretty well all things considered—and especially in comparison to the wacky antics Ambrose sometimes had to spin into gold.

Becky vs. Natalya Set for Submission Match

Natalya got her wish as WWE announced Monday her Raw Women's Championship Match with Becky Lynch will be a submission match.

Natalya broached the idea last week on WWE programming, saying she wants to put her Sharpshooter against Becky's Dis-Arm-Her in their SummerSlam clash. The feud has been built around which submission specialist is the best and included Becky interrupting Natalya being trained to get out of the Dis-Arm-Her last week before Raw.

The Toronto pay-per-view seems to be the best possible place for Natalya to get her first Raw Women's Championship, but it's hard to see Becky tapping under any circumstances. It's possible, given WWE's love for nostalgia, that we get a reverse Montreal Screwjob to get the belt off Lynch and onto Natalya in front of her home crowd.

More likely? Becky just trounces Natalya, as she should.

WWE Set to Return to Saudi Arabia on Halloween

The company will reportedly continue its controversial relationship with the Saudi government by hosting another show in the country Oct. 31, per PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.). The event is scheduled to be called Crown Jewel 2019, a successor to the network special from last year.

Odds are WWE will once again pack the card with superstars from yesteryear along with other marquee championship matches to get as many notable faces to the event as possible. It's equally likely WWE will take its fair share of criticism in the weeks leading up to the event and allow Superstars to opt-out of making the trip should they so choose because of Saudi Arabia's politics.

The Saudi events don't appear to be going anywhere and are a major moneymaker during a time where ratings are down across the board.