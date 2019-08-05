Raiders News: OAK Announce Allegiant Naming Rights Deal for Las Vegas Stadium

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 21: Oakland Raiders owner and managing general partner Mark Davis attends a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Lynx 79-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Raiders and Allegiant announced a stadium partnership deal for the franchise's move to Las Vegas on Monday. 

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," Raiders president Marc Badain said. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality."

The Raiders' $1.8 billion facility is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2020 season. They will play one final season in Oakland in 2019, ending a relationship that first formed with the franchise's inception in 1960.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

