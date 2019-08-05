Raiders News: OAK Announce Allegiant Naming Rights Deal for Las Vegas Stadium

The Raiders and Allegiant announced a stadium partnership deal for the franchise's move to Las Vegas on Monday.

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," Raiders president Marc Badain said. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality."

The Raiders' $1.8 billion facility is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2020 season. They will play one final season in Oakland in 2019, ending a relationship that first formed with the franchise's inception in 1960.

