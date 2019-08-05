Training Camp Buzz Roundup: How Tom Brady Could Hit Free Agency in 2020

1 of 10

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick predictably wasn't interested in discussing Tom Brady's new contract extension Monday. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 42-year-old's new deal does not allow the Pats to hit him with the franchise or transition tag in 2020.

"The final two years automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year, but he cannot be tagged," Rapoport added. "Brady will be a free agent."

"A source with knowledge of the contract" told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that "the deal falls beyond the category of contracts that cannot be renegotiated for at least one full calendar year. Thus, a new contract can be executed before the current one expires."

Still, Brady's future in New England is technically no more certain now than it was before he signed his "extension." He got a nice new raise of $8 million and the Patriots saved more than $5 million in salary-cap space, but there isn't much more to it than that.

Of course, the likelihood of Brady joining another team is tantamount to that of Suidae taking flight. We know he isn't going anywhere, because he's been giving the Pats discounts for the better part of two decades.

The bigger question is whether he'll play football at all beyond 2019.