Liverpool Complete Signing of Goalkeeper Adrian on Free Transfer

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Liverpool have completed the signing of former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer.

The Reds confirmed the new arrival on Monday after former stopper Simon Mignolet joined Club Brugge in a deal worth up to £8.2 million:

Adrian will play as second choice to star stopper Alisson Becker, and the Spaniard said upon arriving at Anfield:

"I'm feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible.

"I'm very ambitious. I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better.

"Obviously, I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead—we're going to fight for it and try to get them."

The 32-year-old joined the Hammers from Real Betis in 2013 and made 150 appearances for the east London club, where he was first choice for much of his six-year stay.

Lukasz Fabianski took over as No. 1 at the London Stadium after he signed for West Ham last summer. Adrian will still play as reserve option at Anfield, but his chances of silverware will be much improved with the defending UEFA Champions League holders.

Mignolet completed a move back to his native Belgium on Sunday evening and posted a message of thanks to Liverpool:

Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to Liverpool's official website and described Adrian as "the perfect solution" for his side following Mignolet's departure:

"I think this is the perfect solution for us in this moment, replacing talent and experience like for like.

"With Ali and Simon, I felt like we had two 'No. 1s' and in many ways we have repeated that with Adrian. This is important. He is a 'keeper who knows the Premier League, who has played in pressure situations and has the highest quality.

"They are big gloves to fill because Simon was such an outstanding professional and contributed to the group even when not in the starting XI. Everything we know about Adrian tells us he has the personal qualities to go with his clear playing talent to ensure this area of the team is not weakened."

Reds fans will also look forward to having another potential penalty-taker in their midst. Adrian scored a decisive shootout winner against Everton in the 2014-15 FA Cup, via Match of the Day:

Adrian has signed a two-year contract at Anfield, with the option of an additional year, per Goal's Sam France.