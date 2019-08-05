Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's United States Tour Due to Calf Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will not take part in the club's pre-season tour of the United States due to a calf injury.

The Blaugrana confirmed the news in a statement on their official website on Monday, noting the Argentina international has a Grade 1 calf strain.

"Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour," read the statement. "His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."

