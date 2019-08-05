Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's United States Tour Due to Calf Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona waves to the crowd prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will not take part in the club's pre-season tour of the United States due to a calf injury.

The Blaugrana confirmed the news in a statement on their official website on Monday, noting the Argentina international has a Grade 1 calf strain.

"Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour," read the statement. "His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Messi Suffers Calf Injury

    Barca superstar will miss team's tour of the US

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi Suffers Calf Injury

    Barca superstar will miss team's tour of the US

    Fcbarcelona
    via Fcbarcelona

    Time for Rakitic to Admit the Game’s Up at Barca (Opinion)

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Time for Rakitic to Admit the Game’s Up at Barca (Opinion)

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Conte 'Very Hopeful' of Lukaku Signing

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Conte 'Very Hopeful' of Lukaku Signing

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca Rule Out Neymar Move...For Now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Rule Out Neymar Move...For Now

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report