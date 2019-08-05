WWE Raw Preview: The Final Build to SummerSlam and More for August 5

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days before SummerSlam, WWE Raw hits the USA airwaves with the goal of putting the final touches on the build to one of the company's premier events.

An appearance by Brock Lesnar and the latest chapters in top feuds should accomplish that.

Beyond The Beast Incarnate returning to his kingdom, what else can fans expect from the go-home broadcast?

The Beast Relishes in His Brutality

A week ago, universal champion Lesnar made an unadvertised appearance on Raw, brutally and violently laying waste to Seth Rollins ahead of their match at SummerSlam. The Architect was left battered, with blood seeping from his mouth, most likely the result of some internal injury.

Monday night, The Beast returns to Raw, most likely to bask in the carnage he caused.

But will his appearance go unanswered?

Expect Rollins to return, limping to the ring to confront his attacker, a gutsy babyface unwilling to let his hospital trip be the exclamation point on their rivalry before their encounter in Toronto.

There will probably be a brawl, Lesnar will probably manhandle Rollins, but the question remains: Who will be standing tall to close out the show, thus tipping the 50-50 booking-loving WWE Creative's hat in regards to the SummerSlam outcome?

Becky Lynch and Natalya Fan the Flames of Their Rivalry

The most surprisingly intense and eagerly anticipated match on the SummerSlam card is Becky Lynch's Raw women's title defense against Natalya.

The dislike exhibited between the former friends, all over their desire to leave Toronto with the gold, has elevated the match to heights few imagined it would achieve.

The physicality has been spectacular, the war of words even better, and the result is a program that has engaged viewers in a way no overproduced angle or overwritten fluff ever could.

A week ago, Natalya trapped Lynch in the Sharpshooter. Unless the plan is to give her a quality win in her home country, expect the No. 1 contender to send yet another message to The Man Monday night, convincing fans that her opponent's run as champion may be coming to an end Sunday.

Solving the Whodunnit

Roman Reigns was minding his own business last Tuesday on SmackDown when a forklift hauling heavy production equipment nearly ran him over. An internal investigation by WWE concluded the incident was an accident, something The Big Dog was willing to accept, as revealed on Twitter.

The official preview for Monday's show hints at new developments in the angle.

Considering there is a fairly significant pay-per-view Sunday night and Reigns does not yet have a match announced for the show, expect the revelation of his suspected assailant—if for no other reason than it would give WWE Creative Tuesday's SmackDown Live to provide a last-minute build to the match.

Who that assailant is remains a mystery, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.) is certain it is Daniel Bryan, leading to the first PPV showdown between The Big Dog and everyone's favorite environmentalist since Fastlane in February 2015.