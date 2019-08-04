Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says New Contracts for Dak, Zeke and Amari Will Happen

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident that quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Amari Cooper will all eventually agree to contract extensions with the team.

"There literally is no concern on my part at all about any time frame," Jones said, according to NFL.com's Adam Maya Sunday night. "That'll happen. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. Think about it now. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. That always happens when it's that good for both of us."

Cooper and Prescott seem to share in Jones' mindset, but Elliott continues to hold out from Cowboys training camp.

According to Rob Phillips of the team's official website, Cooper said at training camp on Aug. 1 that he's "not anxious" about his contract situation. Meanwhile, Prescott basically said back in mid-May what Jones said Sunday:

While Jones didn't set a timetable, all signs to this point have indicated that nothing is imminent.

At training camp Saturday, team vice president Stephen Jones told reporters "they won't talk to me" when asked about Elliott's holdout (h/t the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.).

"There hasn't been a lot of dialogue," Jones added. "That would be my one update."

For Prescott and Cooper, this season is the final year on their respective current deals. Elliott isn't set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2021.