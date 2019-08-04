Look: Ezekiel Elliott Responds to Mike Weber Jr. Highlight Tweeted by Cowboys

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Even though Ezekiel Elliott is away from the Dallas Cowboys, he's still got something to say when his teammates make things happen.

When the Cowboys tweeted out video of rookie Mike Weber Jr. being congratulated for a good play during practice, Elliott responded with three triumph emojis:

Elliott has been away from the team since training camp opened on July 26. He is owed $12.9 million over the next two seasons but hopes to secure a long-term commitment from the Cowboys.

Despite not yet having a new contract, Elliott's apparent encouragement of Weber should hardly come as a surprise. Both players played three seasons at Ohio State. In fact, Weber took over as the Buckeyes starter in 2016 after Elliott was drafted No. 4 overall by the Cowboys.

Another piece of good news from this tweet, at least for the Cowboys, is Elliott—who's currently training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during his holdout—continues to keep an eye on what's going on.