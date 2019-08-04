BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Triplets Win on Joe Johnson 4-Pointer

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's crunch time in the BIG3.

The league's Week 7 slate wrapped up at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday with the Aug. 25 start of the playoffs drawing nearer.

The afternoon's matchups each featured one team in the thick of postseason contention and the other looking to play spoiler.

To start, Greg Oden led Aliens as they put an end to 3's Company's three-game winning streak. The encore to that was Joe Johnson burying a four-pointer to complete a double-digit comeback and end 3 Headed Monsters' shot at an upset.

Below is a more detailed overview of Sunday's action.

Sunday's Results

(3-4) Aliens def. (3-4) 3's Company 50-35

(6-1) Triplets def. (2-4) 3 Headed Monsters 50-48

(4-2) Trilogy def. (0-7) Ball Hogs 51-43

Recaps

Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 48

Joe Johnson is a bucket.

Sunday, the 2001 first-round pick of the Boston Celtics followed up his 21-point performance last week with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal to lead all scorers. Johnson accounted for 20 of his team's first 27 points and also had the final word by nailing a four-point game-winner.

The game's only four-pointer secured Tripets' comeback win over 3 Headed Monsters, who at one point led by 14 points.

The win puts the 6-1 Triplets at the top of the standings, and Johnson has been perhaps the biggest reason for the team's success, leading BIG3 in points per game, assists per game, steals per game, total four-pointers and total field goals.

3 Headed Monsters were led by three double-digit scorers in Mario Chalmers (16 points), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (14) and Rashard Lewis (10). The loss drops the team to 2-4 and all but eliminates it from postseason contention.

Next Saturday, 3 Headed Monsters will take on Enemies at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena, where Chalmers played eight seasons for the Miami Heat and won two NBA titles. Meanwhile, Triplets won't be in action again until Week 9 (Aug. 17) against Ghost Ballers at Dallas' American Airlines Center.

Aliens 50, 3's Company 35

3's Company entered Sunday having won three games in a row behind Andre Emmett's prolific scoring.

Emmett led all scorers with 19 points against the Aliens, but it wasn't enough to get his squad to 50 points first. No other 3's Company player scored in double digits, with the closest being Jason Maxiell with seven points.

Instead, the game's star was Greg Oden. The 2007 NBA draft's top overall pick tied his season high with 18 points and paired that with nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Brandon Rush was right behind Oden with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists—including five three-pointers—to help the Aliens to their third win in four games.

With this result, both teams sit at 3-4. The loss is more consequential for 3's Company than the win for Aliens. A win for 3's Company would have put them above the line and in the playoffs entering Week 8.

3's Company will next play in Week 9 (Aug. 17) against Trilogy at American Airlines Center in Dallas, while Aliens also play that day against Tri-State.

Trilogy 51, Ball Hogs 43

Ball Hogs appeared to be on the verge of their first win of the 2019 season with a 12-point halftime lead, only for Trilogy to outscore them 38-18 in the second half.

Trilogy has now won four consecutive games to position themselves in the top third of the standings. Sunday's victory was headlined by a game-high 19 points from David Hawkins, who also tallied four rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block.

Hawkins' performance came after he led his squad alongside James White with 18 points in the last game.

White tallied 13 points against Ball Hogs, including the game-winner, while Samardo Samuels scored 17 points.

In the loss, Ball Hogs were led by 13 points from DeShawn Stevenson and 12 points by Xavier Silas.

Ball Hogs are running out of time to avoid going winless this season, but their next chance will come in Week 9 (Aug. 17) against Bivouac. Trilogy will be in action again next Saturday against Ghost Ballers at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena.