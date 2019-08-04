Report: Liverpool's Simon Mignolet in Belgium Ahead of £6M Club Brugge Transfer

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has reportedly traveled to Belgium to complete a £6 million transfer to Club Brugge.

HLN's Kristof Terreur reported the news:

The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe added the price tag, noting he was on the bench as an unused substitute in the Community Shield loss against Manchester City.

The former Sunderland stopper was born and raised in Sint-Truiden, where he emerged as a star prospect before moving to England. He joined the Reds in 2013 but, after a strong start an Anfield, found himself battling for the No. 1 spot for several years.

The arrival of Alisson Becker and the Brazilian's excellent 2018-19 campaign meant the 31-year-old was firmly entrenched as the backup entering the new season.

Known for his exemplary attitude even when times were difficult, he frequently drew praise from manager Jurgen Klopp:

That great attitude may be one of the reasons he's allowed to leave this late in the summer transfer window. Liverpool will have just days to find a new backup, as the Premier League window will close on Thursday.

Mignolet is one of the most experienced backups in the league and a major insurance policy on the excellent Alisson. He also has enough talent to handle cup matches and spell the Brazilian when needed.

Brugge will be delighted to land such a high-profile player, and Terreur explained how that's possible:

American Ethan Horvath ended the 2018-19 season well and had a solid start to the current campaign, but his spell in Belgium has been filled with inconsistency. The 24-year-old has upside, but Mignolet should provide an instant upgrade for Brugge.