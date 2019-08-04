Tottenham's Dele Alli Likely to Miss Start of Season with Hamstring Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he doesn't think Dele Alli will be fit for the start of the 2019-20 season as the midfielder remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Alli, 23, was absent from Tottenham's squad as they lost to Inter Milan on penalties in their final 2019 International Champions Cup game on Sunday following a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the result, Pochettino appeared disheartened by the number of hamstring injuries that have held his players back in recent seasons, per journalist Alasdair Gold:

Spurs open their Premier League season at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The playmaker made 38 appearances for Spurs in all competitions last season, his lowest number of outings in a single campaign since he arrived at the club.

Alli missed a total of 22 matches during 2018-19 due to four separate injuries, per Transfermarkt, two of which were due to hamstring problems.

Pochettino added: "But we are here to try to help him. I think [it is a] minor injury. Only a few weeks before he can be available again and be with the group."

Alli can be an essential figure for Spurs when fully fit. The club's official Twitter account recently shared memories of his brace against Real Madrid when they beat Los Blancos 3-1 in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League:

Pochettino's squad still managed to finish fourth in the Premier League last season despite becoming the first club in history to not make a single summer signing since transfer windows were introduced.

Tottenham promise to push on after signing talented central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon earlier this summer.

Last Word On Spurs recently appeared on Love Sports Radio and said the Frenchman will have a big impact in freeing Alli:

Defender Juan Foyth is also injured after he was stretchered off during the 2019 Audi Cup final win over Bayern Munich, while right-back Serge Aurier is also targeting a return to fitness.

Alli came off at half-time as Spurs drew 2-2 against Bayern before beating them on penalties, but it seems the England international will not be back in time to face Villa.