Pep Guardiola Thinks Leroy Sane 'Will Be OK' After Community Shield Injury

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he believes forward Leroy Sane "will be okay" after picking up an injury during the Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Per football writer Joe Prince-Wright, the tactician also said he will await the doctor's verdict. Initially, he believed the injury to be a severe one:

Sane was replaced by Gabriel Jesus just 13 minutes into Sunday's clash after going down and immediately reaching for his knee.

Sportswriter James Robson thought he appeared to be in a lot of pain:

The Citizens still beat Liverpool to the Community Shield without him, needing penalties after the match was tied at 1-1 after regulation.

Sane has been heavily linked with a transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who recently denied reports the 23-year-old has already decided to join.

Neil Jones wondered whether he will still be with the Sky Blues by the end of August:

The Premier League's transfer window will slam shut Thursday, but clubs will still be able to sell players abroad.

This injury setback could throw a wrench into Bayern's transfer plans if they were hoping to lock up the Germany international in a hurry. If it turns out to be a serious one, he may not be able to complete a medical examination, which could force the Bavarians to shelve their plans until January.

The Bundesliga transfer window runs until September 2.