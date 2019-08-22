10 Sneaky-Good NBA Offseason Additions

10 of 10

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers were forced to pivot away from Bojan Bogdanovic when the Bosnian swingman earned a rich four years and $73.1 million from the Utah Jazz in the opening hours of free agency.

But general manager Chad Buchanan already had his replacement in place after adeptly adding TJ Warren, formerly of the Phoenix Suns, nearly two weeks prior. The deal may have been a salary dump for the Suns as they cleared out space to acquire Ricky Rubio and re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr., but Warren neatly fills out the Pacers' depth chart and spaces the floor at a position of need.

Warren's primary value comes beyond the arc, where he shot better than all but seven qualified players in 2018-19 with a cool 42.8 percent on 4.2 shots per game.

"Three-point shooting is a major part of NBA basketball," head coach Nate McMillan said on May 1. "I would like to see us get more attempts."

Warren will grant improvement to that area of need. After averaging 18 points and four rebounds during his final year in Phoenix, he can boost an Indiana offense that finished last season 18th in offensive rating.

Warren also gives McMillan flexibility after he spent much of his first four seasons at the 3 but shifted to the 4 full-time in 2018-19. He can start at small forward or be the first player off the bench to spell Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis.

"We need some creation," president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said on May 1. "We need a guy who can break down a defense."

The Pacers can use Warren's shotmaking to threaten defenses that make them pay by attacking the closeout in the pick-and-roll. They'll feature no shortage of offensive options when he occupies the floor. Between him and Malcolm Brogdon, they added two of the best creators and three-point shooters on the market.

And by absorbing his three years and $35.3 million, they did so at an efficient price.