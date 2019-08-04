Josep Maria Bartomeu Hints at More Barcelona Signings amid Neymar Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has hinted more summer signings could arrive at the Camp Nou after the club confirmed the capture of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo on Sunday.

Firpo was recently confirmed as Barca's sixth signing of the summer transfer window, but Bartomeu told reporters at his presentation (h/t Goal) that there could be more new faces en route:

"We have a stronger squad, with more potential. There are still several weeks left for the market to close and we could have more incomings.

“[The challenge] is to continue the best era of success in the history of Barca.

"We have an ambitious and incredible squad, led by the best player in the world and in history, Leo Messi."

Bartomeu personally welcomed Firpo to the club Sunday:

Goal's Joe Wright mentioned Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as one high-profile candidate to arrive in Catalonia amid rumours he's ready to return after two years in France.

The Blaugrana already completed the signings of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson this summer. Emerson was purchased jointly with Real Betis and will play for Los Verdiblancos, while Barca also bought Marc Cucurella back from Eibar so they could loan him to Getafe.

Firpo will provide competition at left-back for Jordi Alba, and his arrival explains why the Blaugrana were willing to let go of Cucurella, himself a highly touted product of the club's academy.

Weekend Sport recently compared Barca's summer business alongside that of rivals Real:

Lluis Miguelsanz and Joaquim Piera of Sport wrote Sunday that Neymar was edging closer to a potential Camp Nou return, with the player and his current club clear in the knowledge he wants to leave PSG.

The Spanish Football Podcast shared some of Saturday's back pages in the Catalan press, which hinted Barca could make funds back through the sales of players like Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti:

PSG paid Barca €222 million to sign Neymar in 2017, and it's understood Les Parisiens are eager to ensure they don't receive a lower figure if they sell the player.

La Liga's transfer window doesn't close until September 2, which gives Barcelona a little less than one month to plan such a substantial deal and get it across the line in time.