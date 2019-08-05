The 10 Most Memorable WWE SummerSlam Moments of the Last Decade

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

For over 30 years, WWE SummerSlam has provided the sports-entertainment industry classic encounters featuring the most recognizable faces in the business.

Over the last decade, though, angle-driven moments have become as synonymous with the extravaganza as championship battles and intense grudge matches.

In preparation for this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, relive the moments that have left the greatest impression over the last 10 years, featuring the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and "The Man" Becky Lynch.