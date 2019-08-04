Report: Texans Place D'Onta Foreman on Waivers; Unhappy with RB's 'Work Habits'August 4, 2019
The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back D'Onta Foreman on waivers, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
Per that report, the Texans "weren't happy with his work habits."
John McClain @McClain_on_NFL
During camp, it was apparent Bill O’Brien wasn’t happy with Foreman. Asked after a practice about the third RB spot, O’Brien said, “Who’re the first two?” When Lamar Miller and Foreman were mentioned, he said, “Miller,” and went on to explain the backup job was “wide open.”
