Report: Texans Place D'Onta Foreman on Waivers; Unhappy with RB's 'Work Habits'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back D'Onta Foreman on waivers, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Per that report, the Texans "weren't happy with his work habits."

