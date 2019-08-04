Report: Texans Place D'Onta Foreman on Waivers; Unhappy with RB's 'Work Habits'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have reportedly placed running back D'Onta Foreman on waivers, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Per that report, the Texans "weren't happy with his work habits."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

