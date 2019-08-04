Pep Guardiola Questions Best FIFA Men's Player Shortlist After Man City Absence

Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has questioned the 10-man shortlist selected by FIFA for their Best Men's Player award after none of his team were included.

World football's governing body confirmed the players in contention for the prize recently, with Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane among the nominations. The only other Premier League player in contention for the award is Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Community Shield showdown with Liverpool, Guardiola said he was surprised that none of his players were recognised, per BBC Sport:

"Maybe we have to win five or six or get 250 points to be considered next season. I don't think there is one player who had a better season than Bernardo Silva last season, even winning [the Nations League] with Portugal.

"These awards are normally when you win the Champions League. We were in the last stages and the other competitions do not count, are not important."

Here's more of what Guardiola had to say:

This is the list of players who will battle for the Best Men's Player gong, which was won by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric a year ago:

While there were no City players in the shortlist, in the men's coach category Guardiola has been included, along with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino.

Guardiola also commented on the fact that no City player has ever been crowned PFA Player of the Year, despite the team being Premier League champions in four of the last eight editions of the competition.

"In eight years, winning four times the Premier League is quite good," he said. "And never one player—not David [Silva], not Vincent [Kompany], not Yaya [Toure] - won, not even suggested. Huge respect for Mohamed Salah, but Kevin De Bruyne that season when we made 100 points [in 2017-18] was above and beyond the normal situations."

City enjoyed a remarkable 2018-19, as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. There were a number of key contributors to their success, although Silva was frequently the standout performer.

Squawka Football provided the numbers behind his exceptional season for City and Portugal:

Per Squawka News, Guardiola isn't the only coach who picked up on the Portuguese's omission from the shortlist:

City have been the dominant force in English football for the past couple of campaigns, winning back-to-back Premier League titles and accumulating a staggering 198 points over the two seasons. With that in mind, it's not a shock Guardiola is a little irked by the lack of recognition for some of his players.

The one area the team will be keen to improve next term is in the UEFA Champions League, as City have not yet made it beyond the quarter-finals under Guardiola. If they can add European glory to their domestic stranglehold, then surely their best players won't be overlooked for these accolades.