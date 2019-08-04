Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United Hope to Confirm Harry Maguire Deal 'Very Soon'

Lintao Zhang/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club are hopeful of confirming the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City "very soon."

The summer transfer window has been rife with speculation linking Maguire with a move to Old Trafford. On Friday, reports broke suggesting a fee had been agreed, with BBC Sport saying the Red Devils will pay £80 million for the centre-back, which will be a world-record fee for a defender.

Following United's pre-season clash with AC Milan on Saturday, Solskjaer was asked for an update on the Maguire deal, per Sam France of Goal.

"Hopefully the last little details will be in place," he said. "So hopefully we can announce something very soon."

Solskjaer was also asked whether Maguire would be ready to play in the team's Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday.

"Let's get the last details over the line," said the United boss. "But yeah, he's played a few games over the summer so we'll have to assess him if and when."

BBC 5 Live Sport took a look at some of the transfers for defenders that'll be eclipsed by the Maguire move:

United played out a 2-2 draw against Milan before eventually winning 5-4 on penalties in the International Champions Cup. They fielded Victor Lindelof, who scored an own goal in the game, and Marcos Rojo in defence.

Given the money United will pay for Maguire, you sense Solskjaer will be keen to get him into the team as quickly as possible. Simon Stone of BBC Sport provided insight into how the Red Devils may set up for that crucial opener:

United's defensive play was an area of big concern last season. Whether it was due to loss of form or injury issues, Solskjaer would often make tweaks at the back and the team was unable to find a consistent base.

The Red Devils manager will be hopeful the work done over the summer in the transfer market will help alleviate some of those problems. Not only is Maguire set to arrive to add dependency to the centre-back berth, in Aaron Wan-Bissaka United have already secured one of the best defensive full-backs in the division.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette is happy with the Maguire acquisition and how United's defence is shaping up as a whole:

It's been a whirlwind few years for Maguire, having gone from being relegated with Hull City in the summer of 2017 to being on the brink of being the most expensive defender in history. That tag will bring new pressures, as will playing under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

However, Solskjaer will be confident Maguire has the mindset to take the extra scrutiny in his stride. If the defender can be a building block for United in their bid to get back to the top of English football, eventually he'll be considered money well spent.