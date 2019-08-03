Video: Watch Browns' Baker Mayfield Shotgun Beer, Fire Fans Up at Indians Game

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 4, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Earlier this summer, a few NFL quarterbacks across the country went viral after posting videos of themselves chugging beer.

Leave it to Baker Mayfield to do things in his own time. 

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback shotgunned a beer before turning around to showcase his Francisco Lindor jersey and amp up the crowd at Progressive Field for the Indians' game against the Los Angeles Angels: 

The 24-year-old was just as energetic earlier in the day at the Browns' scrimmage, and fans in attendance reacted to Mayfield the same way at FirstEnergy Stadium as they did at Progressive:

The adoration for Mayfield around Cleveland is spreading. Last weekend, a local artist named Jason Tetlak completed a mural dedicated to the 2018 No. 1 overall pick in the city's downtown area. 

Mayfield's hold on Cleveland will only intensify if the Browns win the AFC North, as they are favored to do, which would land the team in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.  

