Burning WWE Questions That Will Be Answered by the End of 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Pro wrestling is not what most people think of when someone mentions mysteries, but WWE has often used this kind of storyline to keep fans invested.

Who ran over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin? Who is going to hatch out of the egg at Survivor Series? Who blew up Vince McMahon's limo? There were all stories the company used to keep the WWE Universe tuning in every week, even if some of them seem ridiculous now.

Unanswered questions captivate people, whether it's in a movie, play or wrestling ring. Humans have an innate desire to know the answers to everything.

Luckily, WWE usually doesn't make us wait too long to give us a resolution. Let's take a look at some burning questions the company will answer before the end of the year.