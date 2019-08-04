Tobin Heath, USA Women Beat Ireland 3-0 in 1st Friendly After World Cup Win

Harry How/Getty Images

The U.S. Women's National Team wins, wins, wins, no matter what.

The Gals took the field for the first time together since capturing the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 7, and they picked up right where they left off by defeating Republic of Ireland 3-0 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ten different players scored for the U.S. in France en route to their fourth title, but Tobin Heath was not one of them. Fittingly, the 31-year-old striker became the first player to score during the team's five-game Victory Tour in the 16th minute by heading home a cross from Christen Press:

Lindsey Horan (31') and Carli Lloyd (41') joined the party in the first half, too. Lloyd's score was her 114th career international goal. Unsurprisingly, it was met with cheers, as the 37-year-old likely will not appear in another World Cup.

Lloyd exited to even louder fanfare when Ali Krieger subbed on for her in the 56th minute. Rose Lavelle then received a standing ovation as she became the sixth and final sub of the evening for Press in the 62nd minute.

Captain and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe did not play, but she did meet with Kobe Bryant and three of his daughters:

Alex Morgan, who netted six goals in France, also remained on the bench after committing to the 2023 World Cup earlier Saturday. Mallory Pugh was originally in the starting XI but became a late scratch after experiencing a "minor muscle issue" while warming up.

The U.S. kept firing throughout the second half and finished the match with 30 shots (nine on target), but Ireland was able to hold pat. A total of 37,040 fans were there to see the back-to-back World Cup champions in person.

Among those in attendance were Mia Hamm—part of the 1999 World Cup-winning team—and other members of USWNTs past, as well as the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks:

Just before the final whistle, a stadium-wide chant for equal pay broke out. On Friday, the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association announced a partnership with the Time's Up movement to "fight to close the pay gap."

Also announced this week leading up to this match was the news that head coach Jill Ellis will be stepping down following the Victory Tour. Ellis became the first head coach to lead the team to two World Cup titles and improved her all-time record to 103-7-18 with the win over Ireland.

What's Next?

The United States' next stop on their Victory Tour will be Aug. 29 against Portugal at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The full Victory Tour schedule can be viewed on the team's official website.