Edinson Cavani Says It's a 'Certainty' He'll See Out Final Year of PSG Contract

Edinson Cavani has pledged to see out the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours he is wanted by Inter Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), Inter are interested in pairing the striker with Roma's Edin Dzeko as they look to bolster their attacking options this summer.

However, Cavani told Le Parisien's Sebastien Nieto in an interview published on Friday (h/t Goal's Sam France):

"I already spoke about this last season and I promised, not only to the fans but also to myself, that I wanted to finish my contract here.

"My decision might be that I go back home to Uruguay but I've promised myself that I will finish this contract. That's a certainty. And then football doesn't always depend just on you; there's the will of the club, the supporters."

The Uruguayan has one year remaining on his deal at the Parc des Princes, but a new contract has not been discussed with PSG:

"Honestly, I'm not even thinking about it. We haven't even talked about it with the club.

"PSG had a bit of a difficult time at the end of last season, but everything is now being put in order. Maybe we could discuss it afterwards."

The 32-year-old has been with PSG for six years and proven himself to be one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

He arrived in 2013 having netted 104 goals in 138 games for Napoli, and he's now the Parisiens' all-time top goalscorer with 193 in 280 appearances.

Last season, a hamstring injury restricted him to just 33 appearances for PSG, but he still managed to contribute 23 goals and nine assists.

He has also netted 48 goals in 114 outings for Uruguay. Cavani scored twice at the Copa America earlier this summer, the first of which was a memorable strike:

Cavani will be 33 by the end of his contract, though if he continues to find the net at his usual rate this season, it could be worth offering him a short-term deal.

Whether he stays beyond next summer or not, PSG would be wise to begin preparing for his departure.

The team will still have plenty of firepower thanks to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but a long-term successor who can replace him at centre-forward—or operate on the right, should Mbappe move into the centre full-time—will be needed soon.