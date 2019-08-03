Women's British Open 2019: Hinako Shibuno Leads at 14 Under Entering Final Round

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Hinako Shibuno will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2019 Women's British Open.

The Japanese player carded a five-under 67 on Saturday at Woburn Golf and Country Club, leaving her on 14 under overall.

Ashleigh Buhai, who was five shots clear earlier in the round, finished on even par at 12 under.

Here's a look at how the leaderboard shaped up after a hectic moving day:

1. Hinako Shibuno -14

2. Ashleigh Buhai -12

3. Sung Hyun Park -11

T-4. Morgan Pressel -10

T-4. Jin Young Ko -10

T-4. Lizette Salas -10

The full leaderboard can be found at the LPGA's official website.

Day 3 Recap

Buhai had led the field at the end of each of the first two rounds, and she built on her position with birdies at the second and the seventh holes, the former a putt from 20 feet.

She took her lead to five shots with a third gain at the 10th:

The 30-year-old had dropped just one shot in the opening two rounds, but she let the field back in with consecutive bogeys at the 12th and 13th holes:

Another dropped shot at the 16th, as she failed to sink a 15-foot putt for par, allowed Shibuno to pull level.

The 20-year-old was one over for the day after the front nine, but as Buhai faltered, she roared into the lead with six birdies on the back nine:

After taking the lead on the 17th, she consolidated her position with a final gain at the 18th to open up a little breathing room heading into the last round.

Like Buhai, Carlota Ciganda had enjoyed a strong start before a disappointing finish proved costly.

The Spaniard picked up four shots on the front nine, including an eagle at the seventh:

She made further gains at the 12th and 14th holes after a bogey at the 11th, but a double bogey on the final hole dropped her away from the lead and onto nine under overall.