Christian Pulisic, Chelsea Draw 2-2 with Borussia Monchengladbach in Friendly

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea came from behind to draw 2-2 with Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany on Saturday in their final match of pre-season.

Alassane Plea gave the hosts the lead at Borussia-Park after 13 minutes, and Jonas Hofmann doubled their tally six minutes before the break.

Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley replied with penalties for Frank Lampard's side in the 59th and 86th minutes, respectively, but the manager will be concerned the Blues have conceded eight goals in their final three pre-season matches.

There were chances at both ends early on. Summer signing Marcus Thuram fired wide for Gladbach before Abraham latched onto a long ball from Emerson Palmieri and forced a fine stop from Yann Sommer. Mason Mount also glanced a header off target.

The deadlock was broken when Plea, unchallenged by Mateo Kovacic, advanced on goal and fired into the bottom corner.

Chelsea writer Simon Phillips was unimpressed with the Blues:

The visitors came close to equalising minutes later when Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount led a counter-attack before the latter picked out Pedro, but the Spaniard's effort was well off target.

Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta had further opportunities as the Blues sought a leveller, but they could not find a way past Sommer.

Chelsea looked vulnerable without N'Golo Kante in midfield, though, and Gladbach took full advantage when Plea picked out Hofmann—again left in space by Kovacic—and the German poked home.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella expressed concern at the Blues' defending:

Lampard's side began the second half strongly, though they needed a pair of spot-kicks to get on the scoresheet after more fine goalkeeping from Sommer denied Kovacic, Abraham and Mount.

After Kovacic went down in the box, Abraham sent the Swiss 'keeper the wrong way with his penalty.

Substitute Barkley should have equalised in a one-on-one with Sommer, but he made amends after Mount was brought down late on with a penalty of his own.

What's Next

Gladbach take on SV Sandhausen in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Friday, and Chelsea open their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on August 11.