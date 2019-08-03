Brendan Rodgers: Harry Maguire's Manchester United Sale 'Incredible' Business

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described the imminent £80 million sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United as an "incredible piece of business."

The Red Devils have been linked with the defender throughout the summer transfer window, although on Friday a number of reports broke suggesting a fee had finally been agreed for the player.

Per BBC Sport, United and Leicester are said to have settled on an £80 million sum, which will see Maguire surpass Virgil van Dijk—who Liverpool paid £75 million for in January 2018—as the most expensive defender in history.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t the Daily Mirror), Rodgers confirmed the deal was close and commented on what the transfer means for Leicester:

"It is what it is. He's a special player, he's not a player of course we'd want to lose. We'll see over the weekend, if there's anything more to say on it we'll do that after the weekend. We have a number of options if Harry is to go, but that's something that's been going on for a number of weeks.

"...I think it's an incredible piece of business really. If you look at the market in football over the last few years, each year it changes. He's a top class footballer, a good man as well."

Rodgers added that Maguire has been "super professional" amid interest from the Old Trafford club.

While United struggled to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term, given their pedigree in the game it's no surprise that Maguire is keen to make the move from the King Power Stadium. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher commented on the remarkable rise enjoyed by the player in recent years:

Maguire has progressed into one of England's best centre-backs, making significant strides during his two years at Leicester.

The 26-year-old's surges from deep and pinpoint passing into midfield make him enjoyable for fans to watch, but his defensive qualities will also provide a major boost to United. Maguire dominates aerial battles and is smart in where he positions himself on the field.

However, there will be eyebrows raised at the fee paid by United to get the transfer done. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe doesn't think Maguire warrants a world-record fee:

Football journalist Sam Pilger said Maguire was always United's primary defensive target:

Maguire should improve a United defence was weak for long spells in 2018-19. Solskjaer was frequently tweaking his options at centre-back and will hope the Leicester man can provide a consistent presence at the foundation of the side.

Leicester supporters have been excited about the campaign ahead after some smart summer business, but will be disappointed to lose Maguire so close to the start of the Premier League season, regardless of the fee. Rodgers now faces a big challenge to bring in a replacement.