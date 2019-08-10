WWE NXT TakeOver Toronto Results: Star Ratings for Cole vs. Gargano, Each Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

No matter what trials and tribulations WWE is going through at the moment, one aspect that never seems to fail is NXT, as every TakeOver event manages to equal or surpass its predecessors.

Heading into TakeOver: Toronto 2019, this show felt like it could be one of the best the black and gold brand has ever put on, as every match had massive potential.

With all the titles up for grabs and a through-line of The Undisputed Era's quest to obtain every championship, as well as Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and a heel Io Shirai holding down the fort for the women's division, this would surely be good.

Now that it's over and the dust has settled, how did things pan out? Was the potential for greatness capitalized on, or wasted?

Let's break down all of the matches and see what parts of the night fell short of expectations and which segments were worth the hype.