Video: Watch Saints LS Zach Wood Respond to Being Lowest-Rated Madden 20 Player

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Zach Wood #49 of the New Orleans Saints during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 12, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The NFL's next great rivalry is between a long snapper and a video game. 

Zach Wood of the New Orleans Saints took exception to being the lowest-rated player in Madden 20 by using the video game for target practice Friday:

EA Sports' Madden Twitter account had a cheeky response:

Wood's complaints seemed to pay off, as ESPN's Mike Triplett noted a Madden representative emailed the Saints to let them know the 26-year-old will receive a ratings boost. 

Per EA Sports, Wood's initial rating was a 36 overall with his best skill being acceleration (78). 

Complaining about Madden ratings is nothing new for NFL players, though Wood's gripe will at least result in him getting a bump when EA Sports provides an update to the game. He's appeared in all 32 games over the past two years as the long snapper for one of the league's best offenses. 

